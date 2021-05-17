2 kids inside Cleveland home where man, woman were found dead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police found a man and a woman shot to death inside a home when they responded to check on a residential alarm.
The alarm was activated around 3 a.m. on May 15 at a home in the 4200 block of E. 189th Street.
When Cleveland police arrived at the home, they saw the front door open a little bit and walked inside.
Brannden McClain, 40, and Vivian Suggs, 20, were both found with gunshot wounds to the head and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two young children were also in the house, but they were not injured.
Cleveland police said the shooting is being investigated as a possible murder suicide, with the man shooting the woman and then himself.
