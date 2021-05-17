More traffic deaths, drunken driving arrests on Ohio’s highways than last year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More people are back on the roads as people head back to work and everyday life since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
And this could mean more dangerous accidents and crashes on highways and roads.
19 Investigates found more people are dying behind the wheel compared to this time last year.
We also learned Ohio State Highway Patrol has made 161,806 enforcement stops from this January to May, compared to 110,939 stops last year during those months.
That’s up more than 50,000 stops for state troopers.
And more people are dying in car crashes.
In 2021, state troopers responded to nearly 100 more traffic deaths on the highways and roads.
There have been 419 deaths so far this year to date, compared to 322 traffic fatalities last year during the same time period.
State troopers are also stopping more drunken drivers.
In northeast Ohio, several counties including Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage, Summit and Stark counties have some of the highest OVI arrests year-to-date in the state.
Franklin County, home to Columbus, has the most OVI arrests so far this year-- 380 arrests.
Cuyahoga County has the second highest OVI arrests, 334 year to date, according to OSHP.
You can take a look at Ohio State Highway Patrol’s updated statistics here.
