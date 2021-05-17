Mother and 5 kids, including 2-day-old baby, escape house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - A mother and her five children escaped from a house fire on the 10600 block of Pasadena Avenue early Monday morning, Cleveland Fire Department said.
According to Cleveland Fire, the mother was sleeping on the third floor of the home with her two day old baby when she smelled smoke and heard crackling.
The woman then saw the fire in another room on the third floor and left immediately left the house with the newborn baby and her other children.
Cleveland Fire found one child sleeping on a couch on the first floor, far away from the fire, which was contained to the third floor. That child, and all the children in the house, along with their mother, were not hurt by the fire.
