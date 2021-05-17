Northeast Ohio Weather: Summer-like heat on the way this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A sprawling area of high pressure will remain essentially stationary over the Mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.
The high will move west into the Ohio and Tennessee Valley regions by the weekend, lingering nearby into early next week.
This set-up will translate to a prolonged period of above-normal temperatures for our region.
Expect highs well into the mid and upper 70s on Tuesday.
We’ll climb up to about 80 degrees on Wednesday.
By the end of the work week, temperatures will be soaring into the mid 80s.
Some spots may reach the upper 80s on Saturday!
If we’re going to see a record high in Cleveland, Saturday will be the day that we do it.
The forecast high temperature is 87 degrees, and the record high temperature is 89 degrees (1911).
Opportunities for rain will be minimal over the course of the week.
A few passing, isolated showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.
