Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Upper level forecast charts showing a big ridge building in the east this week. This means a warming trend for our area. The surface map is showing a warm front extending from Missouri to Kentucky. Plenty of high cloud cover on the satellite this morning. I have this high cloud cover in the forecast today and tonight. Afternoon temperatures today in the lower to middle 70s. We will dip into the 50s tonight. A mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. High temperatures will be well in the 70s. Humidity level starts to sneak up on Wednesday. There is a risk of a few afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures rise well in the 70s to around 80 degrees.