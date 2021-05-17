Ohio Gov. DeWine remarks on COVID-19 recovery progress, vaccination efforts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 19,528 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,091,623 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon:
The 24-hour increase of 729 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 176,482 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 58,049 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,986 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
