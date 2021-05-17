Ohio governor to sign 3 bills into law promoting pandemic recovery, high-speed internet access

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is slated to sign three bills into law on Monday that will improve broadband access throughout the state and provide
The first bill signing ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at an elementary school in Middletown. There, the governor will sign House Bill 2 into law, which creates Ohio’s Residential Broadband Expansion Program through $210 million in grant funding.
The funds will help provide high-speed internet services to underserved communities.
“This legislation is a critical step in the right direction to ensure reliable, high-speed internet services and broadband services are brought to the most unserved and underserved areas of Ohio,” said sponsor State Rep. Rick Carfagna. “It’s encouraging to see how quickly we can identify and solve problems when we all unite under one common effort.”
In the afternoon, Gov. DeWine is expected to sign two additional pieces of legislation into law at 4 p.m.
Senate Bill 108 will provide $125 million in grants to bars, restaurants, and the lodging industry.
Senate Bill 109 provides an additional $300 million of state and federal funding to other COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses, including distribution to entertainment businesses, new or small companies, veterans’ homes, and child care services
“This pandemic relief bill is vitally important to ensuring our small businesses receive much needed relief as quickly as possible,” said State Sen. Nathan Manning, a co-sponsor of the legislation.
