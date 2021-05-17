Peace Officers Memorial Parade ready to step off again in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bagpipes will once again echo through the streets of downtown Cleveland as the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Parade returns to the city after a one-year COVID-related absence.
The parade is scheduled to start on Friday morning from East 12th and Lakeside at 10:30 a.m. and will once again step out and honor those who lost their lives serving as officers in the Greater Cleveland area.
Joe Mannion, the President of the Memorial Society said it will always remain the mission of the society to remember those who lost their lives and to give comfort to their families.
“No matter how long ago they were killed or died in the line of duty they so appreciative that is out here not forgetting that they did suffer a loss,” Mannion said.
The Peace Officers Memorial at Huntington Park on Lakeside Avenue in the city of Cleveland now honors 191 fallen officers.
The latest is Det. James Skernivitz, who was ambushed and killed in Cleveland in September.
The parade and ceremony at the Memorial is always an important moment for the families.
“Our motto is keeping the promise to never forget,” Mannion said.
The parade is just part of a week-long series of events that begins with a candlelight vigil on Monday and ends with a fellowship Rib Roast at CPPA Hall on Saturday evening.
At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, an event outside of the official scope of the peace officers memorial week will be held at the Huntington Park as a private citizen, Eric Downing, has organized a Thin Blue Line Rally to show support for all officers.
“It gives the public an opportunity to come out here and support the police the men and women who risk their lives on a daily basis to protect ordinary citizens,” Downing said.
Downing organized a similar rally in Chardon that drew 1,500 supporters.
