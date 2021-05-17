State officials to provide more details regarding $1 million drawing for vaccinated Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission are scheduled to detail Gov. Mike DeWine’s million-dollar incentive on Monday encouraging individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The official terms and conditions for the weekly “Ohio Vax-a-Million” drawing will be released during an 11 a.m. press conference:
19 News will live stream the event.
The governor announced earlier this month that Ohioans who are 18 years or older and received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for drawings with a prize of $1 million.
For those between the ages of 12 and 17 years old, eligible Ohioans can enter to win a full four-year scholarship, including room and board, tuition, and books, at any Ohio state college or university.
One winner will be selected for each price weekly, for five weeks.
This story will be updated.
