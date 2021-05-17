19 Troubleshooter: Single mother in dispute with landlord over falling ceiling

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A single mother of three is caught in the middle of a complicated dispute with her landlord over rent and damage to her East Cleveland home.
“It’s unfair. I’m not asking much,” Debra Wright told 19 News.
She reached out after holes in her ceiling grew wider and wider over the last month or so. She claims a leak from the upstairs unit caused them.
While she admitted the landlord sent someone to make repairs, she referred to them as temporary fixes; plastic coverings and heavy-duty tape.
“He said he’s not fixing it; he wants more money,” Wright said.
Complicating the situation is the fact that, by her own admission, Wright is behind on her rent.
But she argues that her four-year history of paying rent, combined with the burden landlords face providing safe housing, should be sufficient enough for repairs to be made.
Cleveland attorney Jared Klebanow, who is not involved in this particular situation, has represented both tenants and landlords in court.
He referenced Ohio’s laws regarding tenants and landlords when reached by 19 News.
“They attempt to balance two positions; they’re attempting to make it fair for tenants and safe for tenants while at the same time allowing landlords to collect rent that’s owed,” he said. “One of the things courts [would] certainly look at is [if] the landlord provided a safe and working environment for the tenant, and at the same time has the tenant obliged with their obligations to pay rent timely.”
19 News is not identifying the landlord due to the circumstances surrounding the situation, but his identity has been confirmed through county property records.
A voicemail on the landlord’s phone was not returned.
