U.S. Marshals offer $5,000 reward for information concerning man who allegedly fatally shot two in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man who fatally shot two people who were sitting in their car on Cleveland’s West Side.
Donta Dixon, 36, is wanted in connection with the March killing of Stephanie Lee, 29, and Alonszo Lewis, 33, according to a Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force media release.
The two were sitting inside a vehicle near the intersection of West 54th Street and Storer Avenue on March 16, when Dixon allegedly shot them. Dixon allegedly shot another female who was seriously injured, the release said.
He is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault, authorities say. He is also wanted for a parole violation.
Dixon is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He last lives near the 1400 block of East 84th Street.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information concerning Donta Dixon can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or can send a web tip here.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.