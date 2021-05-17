Wadsworth firefighters help expecting mother safely deliver daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters Jason Lorton & Curt Lauer from the Wadsworth Fire Department walked 19 News through the dramatic moments when they received a call that a woman was delivering her own baby.
“I don’t think you’re ever prepared fully for something like this; it’s not something we do all the time,” Lauer said.
It happened on Meadow Creek Drive Thursday evening in Wadsworth.
Lorton said that he received the alarming news about the baby being nonresponsive on his way.
That changed his entire frame of mind.
As Lorton and Lauer finally got on the scene, they made sure the newborn baby girl was breathing okay, knowing that was the key to a successful outcome.
It’s not the first time these two have faced something like this.
This is Lorton’s 2nd and Lauer’s 4th baby delivery.
After witnessing another delivery, It was a successful day in the books for both the Firefighters.
In the end, the most important thing for these two was making sure the new family was okay.
