Want land in Cleveland? Interactive map shows over 13,000 parcels for sale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you dream of building your own home in one of Cleveland’s neighborhoods, or even buying that vacant lot next to your existing home to create a more spacious yard?
The City of Cleveland Land Bank has over 13,000 vacant parcels that are for sale to the public for new home constructions or as side yards to current homeowners.
Now, you can view all of them through the city’s new interactive web map.
The city said the inventory of Cleveland Land Bank lots has grown over the past several years which meets the increase in public interest in purchasing and developing those properties.
Aside from seeing where the vacant parcels are, you’ll also be able to view property information from a link to online county records, see the layers that identify CDC service areas, wards Cleveland neighborhood boundaries, and possible small and large lot configurations.
The Department of Community Development strived to improve customer service giving those interested a link directly above the map that will take them to the Land Bank application submission portal.
The map will be updated every two weeks, on the second and fourth Monday of each month.
“The City of Cleveland Land Reutilization Program (aka Land Bank) is one of five legacy land banks in the United States, and was established in 1976 to foster the return of nonproductive land in the City of Cleveland to productive reuse, the city said. “The program aims to contribute to the economic, social, and environmental betterment of the City of Cleveland by transferring abandoned property into the hands of responsible parties committed to restoring it.”
For more information on the Cleveland Land Bank program, call 216-664-4126 or email CD-DND@city.cleveland.oh.us.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.