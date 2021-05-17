7-year-old Akron boy accidentally shoots himself with gun found under couch

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 7-year-old boy shot himself in the hand and leg with a gun his mother left underneath a couch, Akron Police said.
Police said the boy found the gun under the couch around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. The boy’s mother, 42-year-old Deatrice Woodall, admitted to police she left the gun there.
The boy’s injuries are considered non life-threatening.
After the shooting, police searched a vehicle at the house in the 700 block of Clay Street. In the vehicle, police found a gun, suspected methamphetamines, an undisclosed amount of cash, and a digital scale.
Police arrested and charged Woodall with Endangering Children, Weapons Under Disability, Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.
The boy and another child are now in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.
