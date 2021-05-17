38-year-old Orwell man killed in two-vehicle crash in Chester Township

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Chester Township.
The crash occurred on US-250 near Firestone Road in Chester Township shortly before 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2020 GMC van was headed eastbound on US-250 when it crossed the median and struck a 2011 Ford truck headed in the opposite direction.
The van then continued eastbound and struck a guardrail ejecting two occupants, the release said.
The driver, Thomas R. Smith, 38, of Orwell, was ejected from the van. A passenger, identified as Zachary A. Stutzman, 22, of Warren, was also ejected.
A third occupant in the van fled the scene. Joshua A. Miller, 33, of Dalton, sustained minor injuries, according to the release. He fled because he had pending arrest warrants, troopers said.
Smith and Stutzman were taken to the hospital where Smith died.
The van occupants were not wearing safety belts, the release said.
Two occupants in the Ford truck suffered minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
