Akron man pleads guilty to killing live-in girlfriend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his live-in girlfriend in November 2019.
Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McLaughlin then sentenced Ricardo Marshall to 15 years to life in prison for the murder of Kathy Landino, 40.
Marshall called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2019 and said he found Landino not breathing.
When officers and EMS arrived at the home in the 600 block of Chittenden Street, Landino was found on the first floor and pronounced dead at the scene.
The Summit County Medical Examiner said Landino was beaten and strangled.
Investigators said Marshall waiting 12 hours before calling 911.
The couple lived in the Chittenden Street home with Marshall’s four young children.
They were not injured.
“This was a horribly tragic situation. Ricardo Marshall controlled, manipulated, and isolated Kathy Landino from her family. Our community is safer with him locked up, " said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Unfortunately this is all too common with the domestic violence cases we see, especially during our current pandemic.”
