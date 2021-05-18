Cleveland City Council approves $2.1 million in improvements for famed West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland City Council has approved more than $31 million in improvements for city-owned buildings, parks and properties, including $2.1 million to spend at the venerable West Side Market that will hopefully be a step towards stabilizing the iconic landmark.
The work at the market will, according to a press release from city council, include:
- Replacement of all exterior doors
- Improvements to the electrical system
- Masonry work needed on the clock tower
- New vendor booths
- Improvements to the meat preparation area used by several butchers in the market
- Better refrigeration and food preparation areas
- Upgrades to allow better control of the temperature in the building, which has no heating or air conditioning, to address the heat of summer and cold of winter
Council also approved spending $15 million for needed work at recreation centers and $2 million in projects at city-owned pools. Another $1 million will go towards improvements at ball fields and courts.
Roof repairs are needed at Music Hall and City Hall, as are structural repairs at the Rockefeller Park Greenhouse.
