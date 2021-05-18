Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center seeing 25% increase in hearing evaluations because of mask wearing, distancing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Mask policies may be changing but their usage has prompted many people, who’ve had hearing problems for years, to finally get help.
I started hunting without hearing protection when I was young, then I had a construction company, being around loud tools. You think you’re invincible. Then you find out you’re not,” said Al Vilcheck.
He has had hearing problems most of his life.
“During this pandemic, it’s become even worse. With these masks it’s hard to understand then I have to get close to people. And when I get close, I’m encroaching on their space, so they get uncomfortable,” Vilcheck said.
Add a layer of plexiglass between he and some people and the situation gets really bad.
“I just nod. Not much else you can do,” Vilcheck said.
This communication roadblock pushed him to finally get help at the Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center.
Dr. Rachel Lester says they’re seeing a 25% jump in requests for hearing evaluations recently.
“When I’m at clinic in Lyndhurst most of my day is filled with doing hearing evaluations,” said Dr. Lester.
Dr. Lester said the pandemic has been the tipping point for many people who’d been putting off seeking help.
“On average people wait about seven years to do something about their hearing. I do find that we are seeing individuals come in sooner due to the mask usage and the physical distancing,” she said.
Masks make high pitch sounds harder to hear. So audiologists are also seeing existing hearing aid users coming in for adjustments because they need to increase the amount of high frequency amplification.
“Some of the hearing aid manufacturers actually have certain programs to account for mask usage. There’s actually mask settings in the hearing aids,” she said.
Al’s new hearing aids are arriving next week, he said he’s looking forward to hearing and learning new sounds.
