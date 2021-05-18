Dayton police ask the public to be on the look out for missing 70-year-old suffering from Alzheimer’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old woman suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is missing, and authorities are asking for the public’s help to find her.
Gloria Ely drove away from her home on Pell Drive in Dayton around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a media release from the Ohio Attorney General.
Ely is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, the release said. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
She is driving a red 2016 Chevy Malibu with Ohio plate number GWK8567.
Please call 911 if you spot her or the vehicle.
