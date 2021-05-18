Eyewitness testified in trial for man accused of triple homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Macquise Lewis taking the witness stand in the triple murder trial for Tevin Biles-Thomas.
Biles-Thomas allegedly shot and killed three people at a New Year’s Eve Party in Cleveland back in 2018.
On Tuesday, Lewis literally pointed the finger of blame at Biles-Thomas saying he’s the one who shot his friends.
He says he knew who the shooter was based on what he was wearing the night of the party.
“..blue jacket, Cartier glasses, and Timberland boots,” said Lewis.
Defense attorney, Joseph Patituce, tried to poke holes at Lewis’s identification of the shooter.
Lewis said he knew for sure the shooter had on Timberland boots at the time of the rampage.
Based on surveillance video from that night, Biles-Thomas had on Timberland boots that night.
Patituce pointed out that multiple people at the party were wearing Timberlands.
Patituce also brought up Lewis’ criminal history trying to discredit him.
Lewis was charged with tampering with evidence in relation to this case.
He pleaded guilty to taking a gun from the scene and throwing it into the lake.
That same gun allegedly belonged to one of the victims.
Now the question is whether Lewis’ testimony will tip the scales in favor of a conviction or whether they’ll sow the seeds of doubt in the eyes of the jury.
