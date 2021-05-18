First responders to bring COVID-19 vaccines to homebound Seven Hills residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire Chief Jamie Meklemburg from the City of Seven Hills Fire Department is joining hands with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health & the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging to start giving out COVID-19 vaccinations to those that are homebound.
Homebound means someone who needs the help of another person or medical equipment such as a wheelchair, walker, or crutches to leave their home.
The program is all set to kick off this week.
The Western Reserve area agency on aging is screening people for eligibility.
Meklemburg explained how this will happen.
“Any residents in the city of Seven Hills who have been unable to get out of the house for whatever reason we will be able to pick up the vaccination send a paramedic to their house deliver the vaccination so they don’t have to worry about leaving their home for any reason,” he said.
If you know someone that needs this badly, referrals can be made by contacting Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging at 216-621-0303.
To check eligibility go to www.areaagingsolutions.org
