Giant Eagle to drop mask requirement for vaccinated people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle we will no longer require masks or face coverings to be worn by fully vaccinated Team Members and guests in their supermarkets or GetGo locations beginning on Monday, May 24, 2021, according to a press release issued by the company Tuesday.
Those not fully vaccinated will continue to be required to wear a mask or other face-coverings while in-store. For those not fully vaccinated who are unable to wear a mask or other face covering, Giant Eagle’s online grocery ordering continues to be available with convenient curbside pickup and delivery options
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.