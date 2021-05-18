Gov. DeWine signs bill to pay for highspeed internet for low income Ohioans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new Ohio law is helping further bridge the digital divide across the state, including underserved areas in Northeast Ohio.
Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday in an effort to improve broadband access throughout Ohio.
Through House Bill 2, the state will provide $20 million in grants each year to broadband providers in order to increase the infrastructure of high-speed internet access to underserved areas across the state.
“This legislation is a critical step in the right direction to ensure reliable, high-speed internet services and broadband services are brought to the most unserved and underserved areas of Ohio,” said sponsor State Rep. Rick Carfagna.
Right now, about 1 million Ohians don’t have access to high-speed internet.
“It’s encouraging to see how quickly we can identify and solve problems when we all unite under one common effort,” said Carfagna.
Having access to high-speed internet is one thing, but affording it is a whole different issue many Ohio residents, like Wilbur Sims, face.
Sims is a regular at the East Cleveland Library, stopping by several times a week to use a computer and hop online.
He tells 19 News that the cost of internet services is simply too high for his budget.
“I can’t afford to get it,” said Sims.
A new federal program looks to help people, like Sims, access the internet from the comfort and convenience of their homes.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is an FCC program created to help individuals and families who are struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. This new benefit provides a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.
Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.
A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:
- Has an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline
- Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year
- Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
- Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers
- Or meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program
There are three ways for eligible households to apply:
1. Contact your preferred participating broadband provider directly to learn about their application process.
2. Go to GetEmergencyBroadband.org to apply online and to find participating providers near you.
3. Call 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with copies of documents showing proof of eligibility to:
Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742
After receiving an eligibility determination, households can contact their preferred service provider to select an Emergency Broadband Benefit eligible service plan.
