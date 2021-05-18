Hundreds of thousands enter Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery

Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of thousands of Ohioans entered the state’s Vax-a-Million COVID-19 vaccination lottery on the first day to enter.
At least 60,000 people called into the Ohio Department of Health’s call center and ohiovaxamillion.com was viewed more than 25 million times as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to an Ohio Department of Health media release.
“We are thrilled to see so much excitement for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in the release. “The odds of winning are the same whether you visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call the ODH call center. It is quick and easy to register online for your chance to win Ohio Vax-a-Million. Remember, it’s one entry per person and once you’ve entered you’re in for all five weeks!”
The Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery is a public outreach campaign designed to increase awareness of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There is some indication that it may be encouraging more people to get vaccinated.
“We are seeing early indicators of increased uptake after the Vax-a-Million announcement last week, and will continue to monitor this moving forward,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud.
Ohioans 18 and over who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win $1 million. The state will pick five winners, who will each take home a $1 million prize.
Ohioans ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose can enter to win one of five four-year, full-ride scholarships to any Ohio state college or university. The scholarships include room, board, tuition, and books.
You can enter at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The call center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
You can get more information about the COVID-19 vaccines at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine. To find an appointment near you go to gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide, according to the department of health. IF you’d rather speak with a representative to answer questions or book an appointment, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.