Indians to host games at full capacity beginning June 2

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Indians will host games at full capacity at Progressive Field beginning June 2.
The announcement comes days after Gov. Mike DeWine targeted June 2 as the day health orders will be lifted for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
Earlier this week, the Cincinnati Reds said they’ll return to full capacity at Great American Ball Park beginning June 2. The Akron RubberDucks made the same announcement Tuesday.
The Indians are scheduled to play against the Chicago White Sox at 1:10 p.m. on June 2. Tickets for the rest of the season go on sale May 26th at 10 AM. You can buy tickets here.
