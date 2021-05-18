2 juveniles arrested in connection with 9 Northeast Ohio carjackings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FBI agents confirmed Tuesday two juvenile carjacking suspects are now in custody.
On Sunday, the FBI released pictures of four suspects believed to be involved in nine violent carjackings in Northeast Ohio.
Most of the victims had a gun pointed at them, several were shot at and one victim in Euclid was shot in the leg.
According to the FBI, the two juveniles in custody are the one in the yellow sweatshirt and the one with the darker blue sweatshirt and white mask.
FBI agents said the other two suspects remain on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please call the FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO.
Authorities believe the four were involved in the following carjackings:
- April 28 at approximately 3:00 p.m. there was a carjacking in the area of West 117 Street and Bellaire Road.
- May 12 at approximately 11:30 a.m. there was an aggravated robbery of a vehicle in East Cleveland. A 2013 Honda Civic was stolen.
- May 13 at approximately 1:45 a.m. there was an aggravated robbery in Cleveland’s First District in the area of Triskett Road and West 127th Street. The suspect pointed a gun in the victim’s face and demanded the vehicle. A black 2020 Toyota was stolen. Cleveland police said the victim in this crime was Gina DeJesus, one of the three females who survived over a decade in captivity at a home on Seymour Avenue in Cleveland.
- May 14 at approximately 12:10 a.m. in Willoughby a victim’s vehicle was bumped from behind. When the victim exited her vehicle to check for damage, the suspect or suspects pointed a gun in her face while another suspect placed the victim in a “bear hug.” All four suspects were verbally demanding: “We want everything.” A 2017 Toyota Rav4 and its contents were stolen. The suspects use a vehicle from the previous aggravated robbery in this aggravated robbery.
- May 14 at approximately 11:33 a.m. suspects approached two women entering their vehicle after shopping in Brooklyn. The suspects grabbed one woman by the hair and threw her to the ground. The victim said she saw a gun. A white Dodge Durango was stolen.
- May 14 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. a victim’s vehicle was stolen in Euclid. A handgun and a long gun were inside the vehicle and have not been recovered. A Hyundai Sonata with Alabama license plates was stolen.
- May 15 between 2:20 a.m and 2:30 a.m. a vehicle was stolen in Euclid. The victim resisted the suspect’s demands for the vehicle and was shot in the leg. The victim remains in critical condition at this time.
- May 15 at approximately 2:37 a.m. a vehicle was stolen in Cleveland Heights. During the theft of the vehicle and an off-duty police officer was shot at by the suspects. The officer was not injured.
- May 16 at approximately 2:25 a.m. an attempted carjacking was reported in Willoughby in a hotel parking lot. Witnesses report gunshots were heard and saw four males and one female with long blonde and brown dreadlocks were observed. All five individuals were seen fleeing the area in a grey sedan.
Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police, the East Cleveland Police Department, Willoughby Police Department, Brooklyn Police Department, South Euclid Police Department, Euclid Police Department, and Cleveland Heights Police Department are involved in the investigation.
