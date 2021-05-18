Man killed when gunfire erupts during memorial service in Toledo

Man killed when gunfire erupts during memorial service in Toledo
Man killed when gunfire erupts during memorial service in Toledo (Source: WTVG)
By Steph Krane | May 18, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT - Updated May 18 at 9:44 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire erupted during a memorial service being held in a Toledo park for a man who had been killed hours earlier in a bar shooting.

The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Hollow Park, where a crowd had gathered to remember Armonte Rogers, who had been fatally shot early Sunday.

Authorities say 24-year-old John Graves was shot at least once in the park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Nineteen-year-old Corion Grace suffered a hand wound and was treated at a hospital.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.