Man shot on Metro bus in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was shot on a Metro bus at the Robert K. Pfaff Transit Center located on South Broadway Street Tuesday.
According to police, Just after 5:00 p.m., officers working at the Metro Transit Center heard gunshots and ran outside toward the sounds of the gunfire. Once outside, they saw two men, one armed with a gun, fleeing on foot. Officers chased and arrested the males across the street from the bus station. The two men were taken to the police station for questioning.
Police found the 21-year-old on a Metro bus with gunshot wounds to the chest. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived.
According to the press release from police, the victim was transported to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
Metro RTA said, “it is fully cooperating with Akron Police and their investigation.”
