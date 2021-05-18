Mother killed her 1-year-old son with household furniture, Canton police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led up to a woman allegedly killing her 1-year-old son with several pieces of furniture.
Officers responded Maple Avenue NE on Monday at approximately 5 p.m. after receive a report of indecent exposure involving a nude female walking on the sidewalk, according to the police report.
Officers found Mary Guarendi-Walker in the area. She told police that her son had been murdered at the Maple Avenue NE home.
When police went to investigate the home, officers made their way inside through an unlocked window and found the small, unconscious child beneath several large pieces of furniture with severe trauma to his head and body.
The 1-year-old boy, later identified as Kevin Walker Jr., was taken immediately to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
According to police, detectives believe the homicide stems from a domestic-related incident in which Guarendi-Walker fatally assaulted her baby with the pieces of household furniture.
The 24-year-old mother was arrested and charged with murder. Police also arrested 29-year-old Kevin Walker at the scene and charged him with obstructing justice.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.