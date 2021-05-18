Northeast Ohio weather: Extended period of Summer-like weather remains in place

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story over the course of the next several days will be the Summer-like warmth moving into NE Ohio.
Temperatures will soar into the lower 80s on Wednesday.
Typical highs for this time of the year are in the low 70s.
Thursday and Friday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid 80s.
We’ve lowered this weekend’s highs down into the low 80s, as a few hit or miss showers may develop during the peak heating of the day.
In terms of our opportunities for rain in the short term, a few very isolated showers and storms may develop Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon, but the key word there is isolated.
Not everyone will see rain.
