Northeast Ohio Weather: Extended period of warmth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is in place across our area today. Sunshine this morning will give way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will be near 80 degrees. A lake breeze keeps things cooler near the shore. The sky turns clear tonight. Overnight temperatures fall into the 50s. The air mass continues to warm tomorrow. It’ll be more of a mostly cloudy sky. Moisture out west attempts to sneak in here. Another possible trigger for a few afternoon thunderstorms will be a lake breeze front. I put in for about a 30 percent chance of a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Increasing clouds Thursday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range.
