Ohio Department of Health phone lines having trouble keeping up with crush of Vax-a-Million registers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today is the first day Ohioans who’ve had at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot can register for the $1 million prize in the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Vax-a-Million lottery.
There are two ways state officials said people could sign-up: Either through the toll-free number or the newly-launched website.
The phone number, 1-833-4-ASK-ODH, has been down much of the morning because of the large number of people trying to enter before the 11:59:59 p.m. deadline of May 23.
“The call center was experiencing incredibly high call volume today, and the line is currently working properly,” an ODH spokesperson said. “Ohioans are reminded that the odds of winning are the same whether you call or enter online at ohiovaxamillion.com, and that you only need to enter once to be entered for each weekly drawing.”
At the time of this article, we called the number again only to hear a recording saying, “Your call can not be completed as dialed.”
A few people who have tried to register online have called Cleveland 19, stating their computer’s firewall said the site was not trusted.
As long as they’ve gone to the correct website, ohiovaxamillion.com, you can click that it is a trusted site and proceed to register.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.