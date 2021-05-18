$5,000 reward for information on Cuyahoga County rapist, carjacker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old accused of rape and carjacking.
Lavelle Spencer is on the run after escaping from Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies, said officials.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Spencer has pending charges in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for aggravated robbery, assault, kidnapping, gross sexual imposition, rape and various weapons violations.
U.S. Marshals also warned anyone helping Spencer could also face criminal charges.
If you have any information, please call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or text WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
