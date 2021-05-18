Woman missing since 2017 found in Summit County, reunited with family in Texas

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman who had been missing from Oklahoma since 2017 was found in Summit County this spring, the county Sheriff’s Office said.
On March 31, the Summit County Adult Protective Services was referred a 69-year-old woman who was believed to be a missing person out of Oklahoma.
An investigator found a Facebook page out of Elk City, Oklahoma. They determined that in 2017, the woman boarded a plane with a friend to Ohio.
Once in Ohio, the woman became separated from her friend and had no way of contacting family members, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.
In January 2021, the woman ended up homeless at Haven of Rest, where staff helped her get connected with someone and find more permanent housing.
In that process, contact was made with the woman’s family in Amarillo, Texas. Her family confirmed they had been looking for her since 2017.
The women’s identity is unknown.
