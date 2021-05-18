44-year-old man killed in single-car crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a tree along Kinsman Road on the city’s East Side.
The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. when the man’s 2006 Volvo S60 — which was heading southeast on Kinsman Road — went left of center, crossed the sidewalk, and hit a tree in a vacant field, according to Cleveland police media release.
The Volvo rolled before coming to rest, the release said.
The man died at the scene.
