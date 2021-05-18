70-year-old from Mansfield dies in Richland County crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Monday night crash on Route 71 in Richland County led to the death of a 70-year-old man, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
According to OSHP, around 10:45 p.m. Monday a commercial truck hit a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 70-year-old George W. Crawford, a Mansfield resident. OSHP said the truck hit Crawford from behind while traveling in the right lane.
Crawford died at the scene. A 64-year-old passenger in his Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the commercial truck was not injured.
OSHP said it’s still investigating the crash.
