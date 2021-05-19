Amtrak stepping up plans to connect Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati with rail service for the first time in nearly 55 years

Amtrak wants to connect various cities in Ohio. It’s a concept that’s been on the table before during the Governor John Kasich administration. He turned down 400-million dollars of federal money saying the 3-C Corridor was not viable. That all changed when President Joe Biden took office in January. In fact, Amtrak is fast-tracking getting more states and cities connected by rail. Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati now make up the 3-C + D corridor and it got the go ahead when the CEO of Amtrak Bill Flynn, it’s Stephen Gardner president of the rail service. Various mayors including from Cleveland gave their support in a recent video conference call.