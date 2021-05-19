Buffalo Wild Wings coming soon to North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Buffalo Wild Wings will soon be open in the old Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Lorain Road.
The building in the 26000 block of Lorain Road has been vacant for over a year.
According to North Olmsted Director of Planning and Community Development Kimberly Lieber, Buffalo Wild Wings is scheduled to open this fall, but no exact opening date was known.
Construction is scheduled to begin soon and an outdoor patio will be added to the site.
