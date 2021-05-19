Cicadas are coming: Trillions to emerge this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CICADAS. Yes, they’re coming. Again. But not really that much across northeast Ohio. The big brood, or cicada family, this year is brood X (ten). That’s where the major swarm of these 17 year cicadas will be. Unlike what northeast Ohio experienced in 2016, where we saw the most cicadas, this year’s brood is to our southwest - from Columbus to Dayton to Cincinnati. For us, our next big brood is in 2033, every 17 years.
We will still see a few around though, just not as many as those across southwest Ohio. Remember, cicadas are harmless even though they’re quite loud, reaching more than 100 decibels at times. Cicadas emerge when the soil temperature reaches into the middle 60s, which usually happens sometime in mid-May. In fact, cicadas have already emerged around the Cincinnati area. The cicadas should be gone by early July.
