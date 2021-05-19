Cleveland firefighters battle large blaze at Hough Health Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A large fire broke out at the Hough Health Center on the City’s Eastside Wednesday night.
Firefighters were called to the building located at 8300 Hough around 9:20 pm.
The fire started on the second floor and spread to the roof.
According to Chief Angelo Calvillo, crews were able to put the fire out just after 11 pm but remain on the scene for clean-up.
Hough Avenue is closed between East 82nd and East 87th, according to Cleveland Police.
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, according to Cleveland Fire officials
19 news will have more details when they are made available.
