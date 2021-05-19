Cleveland man fatally shoots 2 women before turning gun on himself, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old Cleveland man is believed to have murdered an ex-girlfriend and a current girlfriend, before turning the gun on himself, police said.
Jasmine Cabil, 31, of Garfield Heights, died after being shot around 2:30 Saturday morning at a home in the 13700 block of Maplerow Avenue in Garfield Heights.
Garfield Heights police said Brannden McClain is believed to have been the shooter and family members said Cabil was McClain’s ex-girlfriend.
A 37-year-old man was also shot at the Garfield Heights home, but he survived his injuries.
McClain then allegedly went to Cleveland and shot and killed his current girlfriend, Vivian Suggs, 29.
The bodies of Suggs and McClain were found inside a home in the 4200 block of E. 189th Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Two young children were located inside the home, but Cleveland police said they were not injured.
Both incidents remain under investigation and police said they are waiting on the processing of forensic evidence.
