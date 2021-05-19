Cleveland Metroparks announces plans for bike pump track, mountain bike trail extension

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metropark’s Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation will soon be home to a unique bike pump track.
The bike pump track, planned just north of Canalway Center, will be part of an expansion of bike facilities at the Reservation, including the existing mountain bike trail. The expansion will connect the mountain bike trails at the Towpath Trail and the Reservation.
Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman described the bike pump track as “the first of its kind in Northeast Ohio.”
Metroparks said it’s working with the Student Conservation Association to help a small group of high school students expand the mountain bike trail, which first opened in 2007. The goal of this project is to add five miles of additional paths to the trail by summer 2022.
According to a press release sent out by Cleveland Metroparks, the expansion will include beginner, intermediate and advanced trails as well as a flow trail with jumps.
BMX and mountain bike riders will also be able to use the pump track, a looped track with small hills and banked turns that allows riders to move with minimal pedaling. Project design and construction will start early this summer.
