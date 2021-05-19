Cleveland’s mass vaccine site to close before patients get 2nd dose

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Guard has been in Cleveland since March administering coronavirus vaccinations.
“We’re starting to call this place home, so it’s weird to think we might be leaving sometime soon,” said Brigadier General Rebecca O’Connor.
But in two weeks, their mission will come to an end, so they’re trying to vaccinate as many people as they can.
This week, 2,200 people signed up to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Wolstein Center.
Getting their second dose might be tricky, since the mass site will be closed at the beginning of June.
“Discount Drug Mart is going to offer the second dose appointments for anybody who received their first dose at the Wolstein,” said O’Connor.
To set up your second appointment, all you have to do is use the QR code on the back of the chair in front of you at the center or on the handout given to you.
“Additionally, if there isn’t a Drug Mart near you, simply taking their card to another location giving the Pfizer vaccine, most locations will administer the second dose” said O’Connor.
But no matter where you go, your second dose will be free.
“Whether we’re vaccinating 6,000 people a day or 500 people a day, the community members walking through have been absolutely fabulous,” said O’Connor “They’ve been so warm and thankful, and really made us feel like we’re a part of the community.”
Even though goodbyes are hard, this one is a little sweet as it means we are taking a huge step back to normalcy.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.