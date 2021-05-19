Cooking with the Cribbs: Low-Carb Shredded Beef Tostadas

Ingredients:
● 1.5 lb. beef chuck roast
● 1 tablespoon 21 Seasoning Salute (from Trader Joe’s)
● 1 teaspoon of onion salt
● 1 teaspoon pepper
● 2 cups of LonoLife Beef Bone Broth
● 12 low-carb corn tortillas
● Guacamole (made with 3 avocados, cilantro & garlic salt)
● 2 teaspoons lime juice
● 3 cups iceberg lettuce (or cabbage), shredded Sour Cream
● 1.3 cup black olives, sliced
● 1/2 cup tomato, chopped
● 1/3 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
● 2 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped Salsa to taste
Directions:
1) Season roast with 21 Seasoning Salute, onion, salt, and pepper. Coat evenly on all sides.
2) Place seasoned roast in a slow cooker. Add LonoLife Beef Bone Broth around the roast; cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Shred with two forks and set aside.
3) Heat tortillas on a large skillet over medium-low heat for 7-10 minutes or until tortillas become firm and curl. Be careful not to char.
4) Make guacamole (if making homemade) and prepare other ingredients.
5) Spread guacamole on each tostada. Top with beef, lettuce, cheese, and other toppings. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
6) Enjoy! *Leftover chuck roast is also great for burritos and nachos, too!