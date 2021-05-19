Do you want to work with Darnell ‘Superchef’ Ferguson? Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights seeks executive chef

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you have restaurant management experience and great leadership and excellent customer service skills? Can you execute recipes and creative dishes?
Would you like to work under senior executive celebrity chef Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson, who has appeared on the Food Network and Bravo?
If the answer is yes, you might want to head over to Indeed.com and throw your hat into the ring because the Superchef is looking for an executive chef/ kitchen manager at the forthcoming Haunted House Restaurant in Cleveland Heights, according to a job listing.
Diners and haunted house fans across Northeast Ohio have been abuzz at the news that a haunted house-themed restaurant will be opening in the old Melt location in Cleveland Heights at the intersection of Lee and Taylor Roads.
Cleveland Scene reported that the owner and his partners enlisted Ferguson, a rising star on food TV as the Haunted House Restaurant’s senior executive chef.
The restaurant is also hiring a bartender, hostess and restaurant manager, according to Indeed.com.
Good luck!
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.