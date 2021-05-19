Foot chase ends in man stabbing self, Portage County Sheriff’s Office says

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities said a man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after stabbing himself in the neck during a confrontation with Portage County deputies.
It happened during a foot chase with deputies that began around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man ran from deputies who were attempting to serve him with multiple felony warrants, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase lasted four or five minutes, the sheriff’s office said.
As deputies caught up with the man, one drew their gun while another drew a stun gun.
Authorities said the man pulled a knife and stabbed himself in the neck after seeing the weapons. He was stunned with the stun gun just as he began to stab himself, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies performed CPR following the incident, authorities said.
He is currently at University Hospitals for surgery, according to Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Information on the man’s identity was not released.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.