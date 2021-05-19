Former Ohio State, Michigan athletes join effort to combat sexual assault in sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to provide help and resources to the next generation of young athletes, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has partnered with a number of athletes from the University of Michigan and The Ohio State University who were sexually abused by team doctors.
The organization announced a new initiative on Wednesday with Mike Avery and Chuck Christian.
Avery played Lacrosse at Ohio State, while Christian played football at Michigan.
Both were sexually assaulted by team doctors at their respective schools while they were student-athletes.
“The culture of silence surrounding sexual abuse in sports has long been the only reason it was able to continue,” said Christian. “By bringing this subject into the light and alerting these young athletes that they don’t have to tolerate this behavior is the first step toward ensuring that it doesn’t continue.”
The new effort focuses on the center’s sports safety program through education of young athletes about the dangers of sexual abuse by coaches, trainers are other trusted team officials.
The center was founded by John and Reve Walsh in 1984 after their son was kidnapped and murdered. John Walsh went on to host the popular TV show, America’s Most Wanted.
Another son, Callahan Walsh, is a child advocate for the organization and announced the new partnership during a virtual news conference.
“We are privileged to work with these survivors who have chosen to partner with NCMEC to help educate parents, coaches and the public regarding child sexual exploitation,” said Walsh. “The courage it takes to come forward and lend their voice and experience is unmatched and will make this world a safer place for children. Our goal is to create an environment in youth sports where children are safer, and they can just be kids.”
“We collectively need to raise our voices and provide support for one another in order to stop this behavior from continuing,” Avery added. “This partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children will provide a national outlet to reaching tens of thousands of young athletes, their parents and coaches to tell them that they need to come forward if they experience abuse or see others who are being abused.”
