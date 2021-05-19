Lake Erie Crushers return to full capacity June 2

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Erie Crushers will open their stadium to full-capacity crowds beginning June 2nd.
The Crushers regular season opens Thursday, May 27 with a five-game series, according to a media release.
Seating at those first five games will be socially distanced, but there will be sections of the ballpark that will exceed current state social distancing requirements for fans who can show proof they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19, the release said.
Mercy Health Stadium will return to full capacity on Friday, June 11. As of that date, masks will no longer be required.
“We cannot wait to welcome all of our Crushers fans back to Mercy Health Stadium this summer,” stated Crushers Co-Owner Tom Kramig. “The governor’s lifting of the social distancing and mask-wearing health orders is another step back towards normal, and nothing is more normal than watching baseball in the summertime.”
Tickets for all of the Crushers 2021 home dates are now on sale at LakeErieCrushers.com.
