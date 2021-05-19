Leaders, community get first look at $2 billion Cleveland Hopkins Airport renovation plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “This master plan is a big deal,” says Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelly. “It is something that is really going to kind of shape the future of, not just the airport, but our region.”
The Hopkins master plan gets unveiled at the Transportation Committee meeting Wednesday morning and at a public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
“We cannot overstate the significance of this airport to our regional economy,” continues Kelley. “This is the front door to the city of Cleveland.”
Aviation analyst Jay Ratliff agrees that the airport is the gateway to the region.
“A lot of people, when they come to Cleveland, when they step off that airplane, that’s their first impression and you want a good first impression of the community,” say Ratliff.
The Hopkins main terminal is dated, patched together, and the plan will examine ways to make it more modern, user-friendly, aesthetically-pleasing, and efficient.
“You want something with that natural light, that appears bigger than it maybe really is, that welcomes people when they come in,” Ratliff says. “If you’re really interested in attracting new carriers, you want to have sort of a state-of-the-art complex.”
Airlines will pick up some of that projected $2 billion, but that gets passed on to customers, although airline experts say it needs to be thought of as an investment.
“When you look at an airport, an economic engine for the community, it’s something that’s vital, something you have to invest in to keep it going because that’s what churns a local economy,” Ratliff says.
The council president says it’s a plan that takes Hopkins into the middle of the 21st Century.
“We’re not planning for two years,” Kelley says. “We’re planning for 20, 30, 40 years.”
In 2019, Hopkins had its best year in 12 years with 10 million guests and is currently operating at about 70%. Kelley expects pre-pandemic travel levels to return in a few years and ground to get broken when that happens.
