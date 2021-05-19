Lt. Governor Husted urges companies to look to high schoolers for skilled trades

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted made stops in Northeast Ohio Wednesday, including Cornerstone IT in Mentor, to shine a light on skilled trades.
As some Northeast Ohio employers struggle to fill jobs, Husted said the solution to their workforce shortage may be down the block at area high schools.
Devin Donley is an example of this. Donley is a student at Auburn Career Center. But, listening to him talk about his job you wouldn’t guess he was still a student. You also wouldn’t guess he’s barely an adult.
“I do help desk, I troubleshoot computers,” said Donley, who just turned 18 and despite his age already scored himself an internship at Lake Erie College. “It’s really a great experience to learn plenty of skills.”
Donley is setting himself up for success in an area desperately seeking trained workers.
Right now, Ohio has nearly 100,000 skilled jobs available, paying a salary of at least $50,000 a year.
“There’s a huge need for it,” Husted said.
Husted said filling these jobs is key in Ohio’s economic recovery and that students, like Donley, can help play a vital role.
“We are identifying employers who are willing to take on high school students, some of them maybe 16 years of age, to employ them. Because many of them are just as good at cyber security as an adult,” said Husted.
The state recently launched a pilot internship program, allowing employers to hire high school interns and get partially reimbursed for their wages.
Auburn Career Center is one of the dozen pilot sites taking part in the program. A total of 100 interns will be placed through this program.
Interns will be put in technology roles that focus on software, data, cloud and IT infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Students will be expected to perform job duties similar to what would be expected in an entry-level position.
To qualify for wage reimbursement, employers must submit documentation proving the intern was employed for a minimum of 150 hours and was paid at least $12 per hour. Employers will receive a higher wage reimbursement for younger students to help more students experience technology careers at an earlier age.
OSDA will reimburse companies $1,250 for interns 17 or younger, and $1,000 for interns age 18 or 19.
Husted said the program is a win-win, with employers potentially getting workers who will stay loyal to the company and therefore keeping workers from leaving the state. He also said students get real-world work experience early on.
Husted said the state also hopes to use $25 million of the upcoming budget to incentivize tech and vocational skills.
